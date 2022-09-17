Richard M. Fey (74) was born on August 7, 1948 in Ohio.

He passed away on August 29, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He held a bachelor’s degree and was a Senior Account for many years at Summit Consulting in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Fey, and his father, Maynard Fey.

He is survived by his cousin, Marsha Leber, second cousin, Lisa Whitaker, second cousin, Danny, (Angi) Whitaker, third cousin, Hannah Whitaker, Cousin George, (Betty) Brink and second cousins Rebekah, (Ray) Mayoh and second cousin Matthew, (Elizabeth) Brink, cousin Alan, (Rita) Bartholomew, Linda, (Tim) Meese as well as many cousins on the Fey side of the family. He was laid to rest on September 12, 2022 at Oakhill Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida. He was a gentle soul and will be truly missed!

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.