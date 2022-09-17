Richard Lymon Seiler Sr, 86

Richard Lymon Seiler, Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Richard was born in Niagra Falls, NY to Herbert and Viola Seiler.

He served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1958, and married Judith JoAnn Warren that same year in 1958. Richard and Judith were together for over 58 years when she passed away on June 21, 2017. They enjoyed many family trips through the United States, Mexico, and Spain. They moved to Florida in 1982.

In addition to his wife Judith, Richard is also preceded in death by his parents and son Mark Seiler, as well as brother Brian Joseph Seiler.

He is survived by sons Richard Seiler, Jr. and Eric Seiler; daughters Megan Haller, Holly Grosshans, and Elizabeth Luchtman; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.





A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.