Richard E. Floyd, 88

Richard E. Floyd, a longtime resident of Lakeland, passed away on August 5, 2021 at LRH, a few days shy of his 89th birthday.

Richard was born in Elizabethtown, PA on August 8, 1932. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Richard moved to Lakeland in the early 60s and has resided in the area ever since. He was a key member of the VFW Post 8002, having been instrumental in its formation here in Lakeland. Richard was a truck driver for Alpha Resins for over 40 years until retiring at the age of 78. He truly enjoyed open road driving, and often volunteered to drive for various church trips.

He was a member and deacon of Crestview Baptist Church, in which he was a Sunday school teacher for many years. He loved his church and spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carole Floyd; daughters Cynthia (Doug) Dumond of Lakeland and Robin (James) Bellew of TN; son Carlos (Michele) Floyd of Lakeland; grandchildren Matthew, Curtis (Melissa), Kyle, Jacqueline, Kelsi, and Jordyn; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Mason.

A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd. in Lakeland. The family has requested that everyone in attendance wear masks. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.