Richard “Dick” Lloyd Lincoln, 89

LTC (Ret) Richard Lloyd Lincoln (Dick) passed away on October 9, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1933 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Mary and Walter Lincoln.

Dick graduated with a BS from Boston College and an MS from Catholic University. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1956. He trained as a pilot and flew both fixed wing aircraft and the Huey UH-1 helicopter. Dick served two tours in Vietnam, one with the 1st Cavalry Division and the other with the 101st Airborne Division. His other assignments included Ft. Benning, Ft. Bragg, Korea, Germany and the Pentagon. He earned Senior Aviator Badge, Army Ranger Tab, and Army Parachute Badge. His awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Stars and Army Air Medals.

While at Boston College, Dick met the love of his life, Lois. They were married in 1957, had five children, and cherished each other for sixty-five and a half years.

Dick is predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Carmine Miceli, and son, Richard L. Lincoln, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois, children Lorraine Uthe (Darrell), Linda McManus (Terence), Stephen Lincoln (Monica), Christine Ogden (Scott), daughter-in-law Dana Lincoln and brother Charles Lincoln (Martha), 19 grandchildren, 12 great children and his best pal JoJo.





A Mass celebrating Dick’s life will be held at 10 a.m., October 18, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 820 Markum Road, Lakeland, FL. The viewing will be prior to the Mass at 9:15 a.m. A reception will take place immediately following in the auditorium at The Estates at Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way, Lakeland. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, with the date to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.