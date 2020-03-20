Revis David Higgs III, 73

Life-long Lakeland resident “David” Higgs, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Valencia Hills Health and Rehabilitation in Lakeland. Nov. 10, 1946 – March 17, 2020

He was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Lakeland Junior and Senior High School. Starting as a youth, he was a motorcycle enthusiast which led to his first job at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Lakeland. He enjoyed building and drag racing motorcycles at numerous Florida venues. David worked as an industrial mechanic and welder for Florida energy and phosphate companies.

For recreation, he enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities in the wilderness areas of Florida and on Lake Parker where he owned his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Revis D. Higgs, Jr. and Cecilia Higgs and his brother, Albert Higgs, all of Lakeland.

He is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Ross (Robert B.) of Golden, CO, and Martha Scott (Hugh R.) of Lakeland, a niece and nephew, and grandniece and grandnephews.





A Celebration of his Life will be conducted in Lakeland at a later date. He will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Guardianship Office of the Tenth Circuit, POB 1096, Winter Haven, FL 33882.

Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.

