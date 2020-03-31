Rev. Karl D. Strader, 91

Rev. Karl D. Strader was born in the year 1929 to parents Arch & Cloa Strader of Homestead, Oklahoma. He graduated with a Master’s degree of Theology from Bob Jones University in South Carolina, and also received an honorary doctorate degree from Oral Roberts University. He was an Assembly of God minister for over 65 years and had been active in ministry until the last few months, when he fully retired.

Pastor Strader went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 30th, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, where he had been residing and ministering since 1966. He has touched many lives through the Gospel and has left a beautiful legacy of soul winning, discipleship and Scripture memorization. Many churches in the Lakeland and surrounding areas are filled with pastors and congregates who were once a part of his ministry.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Joyce. He is survived by his children, Stephen, Daniel, Karla and Dawn; 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews-whom he loved and prayed for regularly.

It was Pastor Strader’s desire to help ministers in need, especially during this current crisis. For this purpose and in lieu of flowers, a “Karl Strader Memorial Fund” has been set up through the Assemblies of God District (PO Box 24687, Lakeland, FL 33802).

A memorial service celebrating his life and ministry is planned for a later date.





