More than 30 streets will be getting a facelift in the next month.

City spokesman Kevin Cook said a contractor will be resurfacing 31 streets beginning Jan. 23, with work expected to be completed by early Februrary.

“The contractor will hang notices on resident doors along the impacted streets, at least two days before paving will start to notify them not to park on the street on their scheduled paving day,” Cook wrote in a press release. “Traffic control will be in place on the impacted streets to assist motorist during the paving project.”

The schedule:

Jan. 23 – Julie Lane, Liberty Lane, Lamplighter Lane, Dolly Lane and Benford Avenue

Jan. 24 – Rolling Woods Lane, Bellview Avenue, Windsor Street, and Phillips Avenue

Jan. 25 – Jefferson Drove, Reany Road, Auburn Street, Alyce Street, Montgomery Avenue, Anderson Avenue, and Bellgrove Street

Jan. 26 — Ricardo Lane, Tierra Alta Court, Tierra Alta Drive and Meadowbrooke Avenue

Jan. 27 – Snowbird Avenue, North Westgate Lane, Chase Street, and Belmar Street

Jan. 30 – Luce Road and Hillman Lane

Jan. 31 – Aberdeen Court, Lakeland Park Boulevard and Osceola Street

Feb. 1 – 3rd Street and Hunter Lane