More than 30 streets will be getting a facelift in the next month.

City spokesman Kevin Cook said a contractor will be resurfacing 31 streets beginning Jan. 23, with work expected to be completed by early Februrary.

“The contractor will hang notices on resident doors along the impacted streets, at least two days before paving will start to notify them not to park on the street on their scheduled paving day,” Cook wrote in a press release. “Traffic control will be in place on the impacted streets to assist motorist during the paving project.”

The schedule:

Jan. 23 – Julie Lane, Liberty Lane, Lamplighter Lane, Dolly Lane and Benford Avenue

Jan. 24 – Rolling Woods Lane, Bellview Avenue, Windsor Street, and Phillips Avenue

Jan. 25 – Jefferson Drove, Reany Road, Auburn Street, Alyce Street, Montgomery Avenue, Anderson Avenue, and Bellgrove Street

Jan. 26 — Ricardo Lane, Tierra Alta Court, Tierra Alta Drive and Meadowbrooke Avenue

Jan. 27 – Snowbird Avenue, North Westgate Lane, Chase Street, and Belmar Street

Jan. 30 – Luce Road and Hillman Lane

Jan. 31 – Aberdeen Court, Lakeland Park Boulevard and Osceola Street

Feb. 1 – 3rd Street and Hunter Lane

SEND FEEDBACK, corrections or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore

kimberly@lkldnow.com

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.) Cancel reply