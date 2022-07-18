Rep. Franklin Hosts Academy Day

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, is hosting Academy Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon at Hillsborough State College’s Plant City campus.

The program is for all 8th-11th grade students interested in attending one of the four U.S. military service academies: The U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The academies provide free room and board and require U.S. military service. The program will cover the application process, including a nomination letter from a member of the U.S. Congress, and academy requirements.

The meeting will be held in The Trinkle Center at 1206 N. Park Road in Plant City.

Franklin is a 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. For questions, call 202-225-1252.