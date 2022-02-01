Rebekah “Becky” Rust, 61, passed away on January 24, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.

She was born on February 24, 1960 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to parents Gerald and Leah Rubingh. She worked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Code 2370 for many years and worked for Dr. Swift.

Rebekah is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Viv and Gloria, and brother Larry. She is survived by her husband Terry, sisters Sandy Taylor and Margaret Kriger, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky will be laid to rest at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.

