Read It in the Morning Paper: Commission Vacancy, EMS Station Planned

COMMISSION VACANCY: Applications will open soon for people living in northwest Lakeland who want to become a city commissioner. Phillip Walker is resigning effective Nov. 6 to run for a state House seat, so the City Commission will select somebody to fill the last year of his four-year term. Anybody appointed must have lived in the northwest district — which is west of Florida Avenue/U.S. 98 and north of the CSX railroad tracks — for a year or more before taking office. Those interested can contact City Clerk Kelly Koos.
A NEW POLK EMS STATION is being planned for Robson Street near Lakeland Hills Boulevard on land where people once took their Florida driver license test. City commissioners voted 5-2 last week to sell the property to the county for $150,000. Commissioner Bill Read, who voted against it, said he felt the city could get more money for the property. But other commissioners said the public benefit of a new EMS station outweighs negotiating a higher price that will be borne by taxpayers. | View the land purchase agreement