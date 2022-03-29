Ralph Edward Ramsdell, 65, of Lakeland, passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born in Waltham, MA to Floyd and Barbara Ramsdell. Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd E. Ramsdell; mother, Barbara A. Ramsdell Patton; brother in law Andy Waring and nephew, Jared Waring.

Ralph is survived by his son Ryan Ramsdell (Tabitha); grandsons, Chance and Raider Ramsdell; daughter, Nicole Marie Petoskey; granddaughters, Riley and Amya; sisters, Martha Waring and Vicki Spencer (Irwin); several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.