East Orange Street will be closed to through traffic from Lake Avenue to Ingraham Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday while crews repair a failing sewer line.

Motorists may want to avoid East Orange Street between Lake Avenue and Ingraham Avenue for the next couple of days. That segment of the road is closed to through traffic today and Wednesday while crews work to replace a failing sewer line.

Lakeland Communications Director Kevin Cook said in a news release that detour signs and traffic control will direct drivers around the work zone.

“The current clay pipe that needs to be replaced is almost 100-years old,” Cook said in the release. “This older sewer service lateral has become cracked and has been infiltrated by tree roots, causing failure.”

The old line will be replaced with PVC pipe, which is resistant to roots and has a smooth surface that is less likely to fail or become blocked.

Aging infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for Lakeland, with many sewer lines within the city’s network degraded after decades of use. The city has made replacing them a priority for state and federal relief funds.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Cindy Glover moved to Lakeland in 2021 after spending two decades in South Florida. Her career has included journalism, education, digital marketing and public relations. She worked for the Albuquerque Journal and South Florida Sun-Sentinel and spent a year as a community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland before joining LkldNow.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)