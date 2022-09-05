Polly Nona Cribb, 84

Polly Nona Cribb was born to parents Benjamin and Ester Barrett on March 3, 1938, in “The Highlands”.

The late W.S. Cribb, Jr., and Polly N. Barrett were married on March 2, 1952. They had four children, Bill Cribb (Susan), Suzanne Buckley (Bob), Denise Wheatley (Tom) and the late Tim Cribb. Polly was blessed with two lovely granddaughters, Ashli Cribb Cresce and Karli Cribb and two great grandchildren, Francesca Cresce and Axel O’Neil.

When we were all in school our mom went back to school herself to fulfill her dream of teaching. She earned her GED, her teaching degree from Polk Community, bachelors from USF and a master’s degree from Rollins. She then started teaching November 1972, in the Polk County School system and went on to teach for 34 years. Retiring in June 2006, she loved teaching, and she absolutely loved her students.

Our mom was an intelligent, hardworking, wonderful person who will be missed by all.





We were loved by our mom/Granny with all her heart, and we loved her with all of ours. Mom passed away at home on Tuesday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. We miss you dearly, Mom.

Bill Susan, Su, Bob, Denise, Tom, Ashli, Dom, Frankie, Karli, and Axel.

