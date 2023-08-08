A five-hour standoff between an armed child pornography suspect and Polk County sheriff’s negotiators near the Christina Animal Hospital just south of Lakeland ended on Tuesday afternoon when the suspect fatally shot himself with a handgun.

Deputies and SWAT team members attempted to negotiate with the man, who was barricaded in a locked car near the veterinary clinic at 6800 N. Church Avenue, on the Lakeland-Mulberry line off Highway 37.

“We negotiated with him for about four hours before he shot himself, despite our hostage negotiators’ work,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. ” He never threatened us.”

Judd said the suspect, whom he would not name until his family is notified, still had vital signs after the shooting, which happened in front of multiple law enforcement officers.

“We performed emergency, life-saving measures, but his wound was too severe to survive,” Judd said.

An ambulance, escorted by a deputy’s patrol car, left the animal clinic at 3:30 and headed north. Judd said the man died on the way to the hospital.

PCSO spokesman Brian Bruchey said in an emailed statement that no deputies fired on the suspect, nor were any deputies injured.

An ambulance and patrol car are seen leaving the Christina Animal Hospital south of Lakeland after a five-hour standoff between a fugitive child pornography suspect and officers. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

The standoff began around 10:30 a.m. when the man fled from deputies, who had been looking for him, Judd said, adding that he was a fugitive who rejected a plea deal on child pornography charges in Jacksonville and told his attorney he wasn’t going to prison.

The chase began in Mulberry. For unknown reasons, the man fled north on Highway 37 and then turned west into the parking lot of Christina Animal Hospital. He continued down an unpaved access road on the east side of a set of railroad tracks behind the hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles surrounded him as he sat in his car with the air-conditioner running. Temperatures on Tuesday reached at least 100 degrees at the scene. Judd said they were trying to determine if the car had Onstar so they could turn it off as a way to force him out.

“We’ve got him blocked in where he can’t leave and is not a threat to the public,” Judd said earlier in the day.

The veterinary clinic is across the street from several fast food restaurants and a Walmart Supercenter. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the man was alone inside his vehicle, a sedan.

More than two dozen law enforcement and EMS vehicles were on the scene including K-9, SWAT, command center, unmarked and bomb squad units. At least 20 law enforcement cars were around the veterinary clinic. There were also at least half a dozen more on a paved access road on the west side of the railroad tracks, behind the clinic.

The PCSO helicopter circled overhead for hours.

One southbound lane of Highway 37 was closed during the standoff, but the other remained open. Both northbound travel lanes were open, however Polk County Fire Rescue trucks blocked the northbound turn lane into the clinic.

Throughout the ordeal, cars continued to turn left onto Carter Road and the Walmart store remained open and busy with the back-to-school shopping season in full swing.

Cars on Highway 37 slowed down to look at the mass of vehicles at the intersection leading to the animal hospital. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

An assortment of law enforcement vehicles at the scene include command center, K-9, bomb squad and unmarked units. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow