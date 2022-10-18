Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide

Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night.

According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.

Crews from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived and took the teen to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

The name of the victim is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law, which affords privacy rights to victims’ and their families.





Detectives are investigating the murder and asking anyone with information to contact Det. Zach Condo at 863-834-8958 or [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.