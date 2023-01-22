“Our History is Our Future – Protect It and Preserve It” was the theme for this year’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, a highlight of Lakeland’s 10-day 2023 Dream Mega Fest. More than 100 organizations participated in Saturday’s parade. Click on any photo to start a slideshow with larger images:

Retired Detroit Tigers player and parade Grand Marshal Willie Horton, right, and Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor Lakeland High School head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Members of the Lakeland Branch of the NAACP Mike Buller, right, and his wife Carol Buller, winter residents of Lakeland from Saginaw, Michigan Larfay Copeland, of Lakeland, and her niece Dor’Lashia Williams, 1 Members of the 2022 Lakeland High School state championship football team Members of the 2022 Lakeland High School state championship football team Kathleen High School Red Devil Marching Band Lakeland High School 2011 graduate Demetrius Haynes, left, with LHS head football coach Bill Castle and his wife Shelley Castle From left, Mayor Bill Mutz, Pam Mutz, City Commissioner Mike Musick, Niki Musick Paramedics with Polk County Fire Rescue

Photos by Michael Wilson