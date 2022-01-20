Phillip A. Steadham, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2022.

Phil was a graduate of The University of South Florida with a double major in Zoology & Chemistry. He was employed for 30 years with IMC (Mosaic) before retiring as the Environmental Director for the Port of Tampa.

Phil’s love for music included playing trumpet and being an inaugural member of the first Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marching Band and the Lakeland Concert Band. In his younger years, he loved running and took pride in completing the Boston and New York City marathons. In recent years, Phil enjoyed the benefits of being a founding member of the exclusive Royal Swan Society.

He is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Jennifer (Michael) Biondi, his grandson Everett, sister Leslie (Kurt) Deuser, brother Kenneth, and stepsons Kevin & Kyle Mimbs. At his request, no service will be held.

As an avid fan of Garrison Keillor signing off, “That’s the news from Lake Woebegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average”. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.