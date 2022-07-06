Patricia Ann White 76, of Lakeland passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Gary A. White of 25 years, 4 children: Sherry Brown, Roy Brown, Kathleen Scheuermann, and John Brown; grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Services on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.