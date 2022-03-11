Pace Polk to Rappel in Ten-Story Challenge to Increase Awareness

Pace Center for Girls, Polk is partnering with the urban rappelling company Over the Edge to host the Center’s second annual Ten Story Challenge fundraising event April 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ten Story Challenge encourages participants to educate others about Pace and the Pace mission, and share how their financial investment through the fundraising event provides local a young woman with the resources to overcome challenge she faces in her academic or home environment to embrace a better future. Pace Polk hopes to share the personal stories of former and current Pace girls leading up to participants going over the edge.

“We call it the Ten Story Challenge because each girl who comes to Pace comes with her own story of what brought her to us, and we seek to honor each unique story while providing a holistic environment for the girls to heal and get their lives back on track. Pace is one of the only evidence-based models for girls in the country with a proven track record. We chose to work with Over the Edge as they have a track record of creating a safe and unique life-changing experience to participants that is analogous to the life-changing work we do with the girls at Pace,” said Ellen Katzman, executive director of Pace Center for Girls, Polk and Pasco.

Images from the 2021 event

After much success last year, Pace Polk was once again granted permission by Lakeland Electric to utilize their building in downtown Lakeland as the site for participants to rappel during the two-day event.

“Lakeland Electric is excited to have Pace Center for Girl’s Ten Story Challenge at the Lakeland Electric building. This event is a unique opportunity to experience fun, adventure, and amazing views of our city, all while supporting a great organization that improves the lives of many in our community,” commented Cathryn Lacy, utility marketing manager, spokesperson for the public power utility.







For those interested in rappelling down Lakeland Electric, the entrance fee is $1,000, which can be crowd-sourced using online fundraising tools provided by Pace Polk. Participant enrollment is open until April 29. Music at the event will be provided live by DJ Malado, and food trucks will be present during the event. For information on participating, please contact 863-688-5596 or click here

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace Center for Girls envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org