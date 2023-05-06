Lakeland drivers may want to avoid Old Medulla Road in south Lakeland and Raulerson Road in north Lakeland starting next week.

Heavy construction projects on those roadways are expected to cause congestion and delays, but they are part of a program of improvements that will ultimately improve the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Old Medulla Road

Old Medulla Road in south Lakeland will be closed for two months of road reconstruction as part of a $42 million project to widen 3.8 miles of West Pipkin Road and Medulla Road.

“Traffic is being redirected along a short detour using nearby Waring Road to bypass the closed segment of Old Medulla Road north of the intersection at West Pipkin Road,” Bill Skelton with the county’s Roads and Drainage Division said in a news release.

Raulerson Road

Raulerson Road in north Lakeland will be closed for four days starting Monday to replace two failing cross-drains under the roadway.

“Traffic will be detoured at Kathleen Road northerly to West Socrum Loop Road, then easterly to North Campbell Road to avoid work zones,” the release said.

Skelton cautioned that congestion and minor delays for both projects are likely during peak traffic hours. If drivers can avoid the area, that would lessen the impact. Motorists who do need to use those roads should drive with caution, follow detour signs and to add a few extra minutes to get through the areas.