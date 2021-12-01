Noah’s Ark Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida announces Lisa Gifford and Sonia Glisson as new members of the Board of Directors.

Gifford has worked with Hall Communications of Lakeland since 2017, currently in the position of executive administrative assistant. Additionally, Gifford’s nonprofit involvement includes service since 2018 with the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, where she holds multiple positions.

She also is on the board of READ Lakeland, currently serving as treasurer. Gifford is also the treasurer and social media facilitator for Lakeland Junior Hawg Hunters, a youth fishing club for kids aged 7-18. A Lakeland native, Gifford’s organization skills, nonprofit experience, and love of people will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Directors of Noah’s Ark.

Glisson, also a native Lakelander, is the director of development for Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM), and has managed the annual LVIM Swan Derby. She is also a board member with InnerAct Alliance, a committee member with the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, and a Bartow Junior Service League member.

An alumna of Leadership Bartow (Class VXIII), as well as Engage Bartow, she is currently a participant of Leadership Polk 2021-2022 (Class XV). Glisson also holds a certificate in fundraising and development. Glisson brings her leadership skills as well as significant nonprofit fundraising experience to the Noah’s Ark Board.

They will be joining the Noah’s Ark Board of Directors, represented by Stacy Williams, CFRE (board president of Noah’s Ark and managing director with Carter Global), George Sells (board vice-president and director of business development with ELAP Services), Susan Harding (past board president and secretary) and Margaret McNutt (co-founder of Noah’s Ark), Todd Edwards (retired Lakeland Police Department), Roxann Bonta (executive director of Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center), Linda Harkins (vice president of Treasury Management, Bank of Central Florida), Susy Aviles (Lakeland Police Department) and Jim Maskas (vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising of Lakeland).

Noah’s Ark provides affordable housing in an inclusive community while facilitating opportunities for meaningful employment, social and recreation, and other life enrichment activities. Noah’s Ark is nestled on a 56-acre campus in North Lakeland, currently providing independent living to 146 residents with the support of their fellow residents, family, friends, caregivers, and others.

The Noah’s Ark community is the culmination of the dreams of the founder’s parents and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped along the way.

The residents can enjoy an active lifestyle and, most importantly, continue to develop skills needed to ensure independent living and achieve their fullest potential in life.

Stacy Williams, CFRE, board president of Noah’s Ark, shares, “We are thrilled to have these highly collaborative, experienced, and talented individuals join the board. Together they bring significant expertise to help govern and move the mission forward for the organization.”

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida empowers individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities to discover and achieve their greatest potential.