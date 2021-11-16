Noah’s Ark Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida is pleased to announce Jim Maskas, Roxann Bonta, Todd Edwards, Linda Harkins, and Susy Aviles as new members of the Board of Directors.

Jim Maskas, who will be serving as Noah’s Ark treasurer, is currently the vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising of Lakeland, where he has worked for over 30 years. A graduate of McNeese State University, Jim and his wife, Tracy, have four children, including a daughter who has special needs. Jim was the founder of the Noah’s Ark Fall Doubles Tennis Tournament, now in its 4th year.

Roxann Bonta is the executive director of Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center in Lakeland. She has a master’s in audiology along with a degree in audiology and speech pathology. A Lakeland Rotarian, Roxann has extensive management experience and has served on boards including PACE Center for Girls and the Academy of Dispensing Audiologists.

Todd Edwards has worked with the Lakeland Police Department, from which he retired in 2019. Todd worked a great deal with many of the marginalized communities in Lakeland, including the homeless community, those with disabilities and other mental health issues. In addition, Todd has worked extensively with security personnel and professionals serving in the mental health field.

Maskas

Bonta

Edwards

Harkins

Aviles

Linda Harkins is the vice president of Treasury Management at Bank of Central Florida, working since 2011. Linda currently lives in Lakeland, with her husband and spends time with her daughter and grandchildren. She is also a novice golfer who made a hole in one while playing with her niece Katy, who had just won the bronze medal for golf at the Special Olympics National Competition.

Susy Aviles is currently on staff with the Lakeland Police Department, where she has worked for 12 years. She currently serves as a crime prevention and elderly services practitioner. In addition, Susy has frequently volunteered with Noah’s Ark, teaching on such topics as safety awareness, healthy habits, and self-care. Susy is president of the Lakeland Hispanic Club and takes pride in the planning and success of the annual Hispanic Festival.

They will be joining the continuing Board of Directors, represented by Stacy Williams, CFRE (board president and strategy consultant with Carter Global), George Sells (board vice-president and director of business development with ELAP Services), Susan Harding (past board president and secretary) and Margaret McNutt (co-founder of Noah’s Ark).

Noah’s Ark provides affordable housing in an inclusive community while facilitating opportunities for meaningful employment, social and recreation, and other life enrichment activities. Noah’s Ark is nestled on a 56-acre campus in North Lakeland, currently providing independent living to 146 residents with the support of their fellow residents, family, friends, caregivers, and others.

The Noah’s Ark community is the culmination of the dreams of the founder’s parents and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped along the way.

The residents can enjoy an active lifestyle and, most importantly, continue to develop skills needed to ensure independent living and achieve their fullest potential in life.

Stacy Williams, CFRE, board president of Noah’s Ark and managing director with Carter Global, shares, “We are thrilled to have these community professionals with a variety of expertise and skills joining us. Their leadership will undoubtedly have an impact on the organization for years to come.”

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida empowers individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities to discover and achieve their greatest potential.