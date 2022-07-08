Nikki Fried Attends Lakeland Pro-Choice Rally to Show Support for Arrested Teen

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried came to Lakeland Thursday to attend a pro-choice rally and show support for a 13-year-old who was detained by police after using a megaphone at a similar rally on Monday. “How can I not be here to show her support?” Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, told Fox 13 News at a rally in front of Southgate Plaza. Crowd estimates from media organizations ranged from “more than 50” to “perhaps 300.” MORE COVERAGE: The Ledger (subscribers-only story) | Bay News 9

3 days ago, Rain stood up for injustice and was wrongfully arrested.



Today I stood with them. It’s inspiring young leaders like Rain who give us all hope in Florida and America’s future. pic.twitter.com/CH2TeH0ako— Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 7, 2022