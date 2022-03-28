Multiple CSX Railroad Crossing Closures to Slow Lakeland Traffic￼

A new round of progressive railroad crossing repairs scheduled by CSX Transportation will slow traffic in Lakeland starting Wednesday morning, March 30 with the closing of West 10th Street just east of Brunnell Parkway. Track repairs will continue northerly, closing crossings at Knights Station Road west of the intersection at Kathleen Road, and Sleepy Hill Road east of the intersection at North Galloway Road on Thursday, March 31. North Galloway Road closes on Friday, April 1 at the tracks crossing south of Old Kathleen Road. Each closure is scheduled to last for two to five days, with detours redirecting traffic to bypass crossings.

This news release from Polk County government is being published as a public service.

West 10th Street Detour:

West 10th Street to Brunnell Pkwy.

Brunnell Pkwy. to Memorial Blvd.

Memorial Blvd. to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue to West 10th Street

Sleepy Hill Road and Knights Station Road Detour:

Kathleen Road to Fairbanks Street

Fairbanks Street to West Bella Vista Street

West Bella Vista Street to N. Galloway Road

N. Galloway Road back to Knights Station Road or Sleepy Hill Road

N. Galloway Road Detour:





N. Galloway Road to Kathleen Road

Kathleen Road to Deeson Road

Deeson Road to Lewellyn Road

Lewellyn Road to Mt. Tabor Road

Mt. Tabor Road back to N. Galloway Road

Motorists can expect travel delays and heavier than usual peak-hour congestion. Commuters should drive carefully, be alert to detour signs, and add extra time to their trips through these areas. CSX representatives indicate to Polk County closures dates are subject to change pending ongoing work in Hillsborough County.

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners and County Manager’s Office regret any disruption caused by CSX closures. However, longstanding statutes provide CSX authority to close roads crossing their rail lines. Polk County recognizes these repairs are necessary and will make for better and safer driving conditions when finished.

Anyone wanting to report a public road rail crossing issue or complaint should call CSX at 1-800-232-0144 or email them at [email protected].