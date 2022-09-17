Mike Key, 79, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was born June 5, 1943 in Ritzville, Washington to Ellis Jasper and Frances June Key.

He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1961. While attending the University of Florida, he met the love of his life, Susie. They married on February 13, 1965. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. and worked as a Lab Technologist at Clark and Daughtry for over 38 years. He was a devout Christian, an amateur Egyptologist, a painter (by numbers) with the inner soul of a ‘40’s Big Band conductor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Michael, and sister, Patti June.

Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susie (Parker), daughter Jennifer Davis (Jason), and brother, Kenneth Ray. A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, September 6, at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 403 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.