Merle Turner, 87, passed away April 5, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Turner was born in Montgomery, AL on January 2, 1933, to the late John & Annie Lois Stewart. She retired from Juice Bowl, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Turner; and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Houston, Gail (Landis) Ballard and Priscilla Caustic; brothers, Herman and David Stewart; sister, Gwen Love; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

