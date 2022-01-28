Melanie June Freeman Goble, 58

Melanie June Freeman Goble passed away January 27, 2022, days after her 58th birthday.

Melanie was born in Polk County on January 24, 1964 to parents James L. and June J. (Anderson) Freeman and remained a resident of Polk County her entire life. She loved animals and the outdoors, had a green thumb, and most of all, she loved to fish – anytime and anywhere. Her family lovingly remembers her as a true county girl who loved to pick blackberries and cook.

Melanie is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Larry Freeman, and sister Melissa Jo Sermons. She leaves behind husband Michael Freeman; daughters Emily Goble and Barbie Carlson; brother John Michael Freeman; grandchildren Crystal and Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday February 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. with burial to immediately follow at Socrum Cemtery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.