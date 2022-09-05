Melanie Faith Peace, 60

Melanie Faith Peace was called to her Heavenly home on August 30, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1962, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to James M. Britt and Beverly J. Oliver.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Wayne Lamar Peace. They were married for 37 blessed years. She is also survived by her four children: daughter Mary Peace, and sons Bryant, Britt, and Brad Peace.

Melanie served the Lord with her whole heart and touched every life she came in contact with. The love she had for her husband, children, and grandchildren was indescribable. Her smile was heartwarming, her laugh was contagious, and her spirit was kind. Melanie lived to love and care for others. She gave the Lord all the glory for her wonderful life. She was a devoted wife, friend, mother-figure, and light to everyone around her.

Her life will be celebrated this Sunday, September 4, 2022, by her close friends and family. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.