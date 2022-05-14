Mary Ellen Henry, 84

Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend Mary Ellen Henry, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Monday, April 25th 2022 surrounded by her family. Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and loyal friend who will be remembered as a woman devoted to her faith and family.

A certified nursing assistant by trade, Mary Ellen was the consummate care giver. Her door was always open to anyone in need. Dedicated to her faith, Mary Ellen was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Women, named Woman of the Year in 2008, an Emmaus sister and a member of the Legion of Mary.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) J. Henry, Sr., sister Cindy Shumack and brother, Thomas Henry. She is survived by her four children, Charles Joseph (Lucy) Henry, Jr., Denise (Debbie) Henry, Brenda (Jeff) Brogdon, and Edward J. (Michelle) Henry, her grandchildren, Jessi, Jamee, Kim and Jacob Henry, Trey Walker, Kelly (John) Johnson, Kevin Brogdon, Gabrielle Lambright, great granddaughter, Olivia Johnson and sisters Kathy Henry and Marian Loveridge, and nieces and nephews.

She and her husband Chuck built their life together on faith. A loving and kind woman, Mary Ellen enjoyed her family whom she loved deeply and was incredibly proud of each of them. She laughed often with friends and family and was truly grateful for the life that she lived.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, on Monday, May 2nd at 2 p.m. A private family burial at Florida National Cemetery will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.