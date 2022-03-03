Mary Ann Holloway, 91

Mary Ann Holloway, of Lakeland, died on March 1, 2022.

Mary Ann was born on April 7, 1930, in Lakeland, FL. Following graduation from Stetson University, she started out as a school teacher and homemaker and went on to develop with her husband Ed what is now the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and also the Holloway Park in Lakeland. Mary Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church which later became The Lakes Church in Lakeland for all her life. She taught Sunday School at the Church and was active in supporting missions at Church, as well as other community charities.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Edward Holloway Jr. She is survived by 3 children John Holloway (Laura) of Bartow, FL, David Holloway of Seminole, FL, and Linda Holloway of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway of Bartow, Ashley White (Tyler) of Greer, SC, Tiffany Holloway of Seminole, FL and her extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.