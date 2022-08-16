Mary Alice Massey, 79

Mary Alice Massey, Age 79, passed away on August 8, 2022 in Lakeland, FL.

She was a lifelong resident of Lakeland being born here on May 19, 1943. She was the baby of 8 kids to Charles and Mary Folsom. Mary was a loving, caring and compassionate lady to everyone she met. She was a lover of Christmas and bought everyone presents. Mary was saved and Baptized on May 8 after many years of prayers. She loved nature and collected all types of flowers and plants and enjoyed working to make her yard beautiful.

Mary proceeded in death by many of her siblings, her husband, James Massey and her parents. She is survived by two sons, Richard Phelps, James Phelps (Joyce); grandchildren, Jenna and Jessica, Jennifer and Kristin; great grandchildren, James; step grandchildren, Raven, Brittney, Andrew; step great grandchildren, Blake, Chris and Kensley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.