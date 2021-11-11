Martha R. Pitts, 72

In loving memory of Martha R. Pitts, born February 17th, 1949. Martha was a strong, genuine soul that was a soft spoken, sweet woman. She was someone you could depend on when in need. A woman with strength and courage, she was a woman with patience.

Martha served as a loving LPN at Florida Presbyterian Homes caring for patients over the years leading up until retirement then continuing to care for patients part time.

Martha was not only a nurse, she was mom to her two daughters Malisa Kirby and Monica McCord. She was nana to her five grandchildren Brandi Henderson, Amanda Tilton, Chelsi Herold, Dusty McCord, and Kaylee McCord. Along with her three great grandchildren Jaiden Lawson, Kendra Henderson, and Clayton Tilton.

On the 8th of November, 2021, Martha R. Pitts joined our Heavenly Angels. A private service was held on November 11th. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.