Martha Merton Randall, 97

Martha Merton Randall passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born on April 8, 1924, to the late Robert and Edith Ragsdale in Henderson, Kentucky.

Martha was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her 3 children, David Randall, George William Randall IV, and Linda and her husband, Robert A. (Bob), Goddard; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., Dr. William H. McCabe officiating, at Lakeland Memorial Gardens with interment to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.