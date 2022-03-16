Marjorie “Margie” Ann Jones, 91

Marjorie “Margie” Ann Jones, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 15, 2022. Marjorie was born on October 5, 1930 to John and Marion Warfield in Sioux City, Iowa.

Margie was married to D. Richard “Dick” Jones in 1951 and they had 4 children together when they decided to make Lakeland their home in 1961. Once here they had 2 more children. Margie was passionate about politics and women’s rights.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, her husband of 63 years, her son Richard and her daughter Mary.

She is survived by her children Maurine Jones (Steve Wheeler), Mike Jones (Dianne), Lisa Gilliard (Mike), Jon Jones (Lisa Tobias); 8 grandchildren that she loved to play board games with and 9 great-grandchildren who made her smile.

The family will hold a private celebration of life. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.