Mario Thomas Maimone, 64, of Lakeland, FL, passed away March 29, 2020.

Born May 28, 1955, in Hackensack, NJ, he was a son of the late Hugo and Claire Maimone.

He worked many years in the construction industry.

Mr. Maimone is survived by his brother, John Maimone, of NJ; and sister, Marylou Maimone, of Virginia.

Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel.





