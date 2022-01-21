Marian “Jojo” Josephine Austin Byrne, 52

Marian Josephine Austin Byrne, “Jojo,” passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2022, at the age of 52.

She was born July 4th, 1969, in Lakeland, Florida, but spent her years living and working throughout the Southeast. She touched the lives of people thousands of miles apart, drawing in countless new friends with her selfless and caring personality. There was never a task too hard for Jojo, and she always came up with a plan to solve any issue. She gave her assistance freely to anyone in need and was always quick with a word of encouragement. She loved without reservation, and was the best mother, grandma, sister, aunt, daughter, or friend anyone could have.

In Jojo’s free time, you’d almost never find her sitting still…Unless it was to read a new book from cover to cover in one sitting. During the day, her favorite pastimes were hanging out with her granddaughter, or taking her entire family on an adventure. Her favorite excursions often involved the water in some capacity, typically kayaking. She prized having her entire family together above all else, and her favorite gifts were the memories she could share with the people she loved.

Jojo is predeceased by her father, Jackie Austin. Jojo is survived by her beautiful children; Josie McWhorter, Joshua McWhorter, Jacqueline McWhorter, and Alexander Rudnik; her granddaughter, Jamie McWhorter; mother, Marian Austin; sisters Emma Carroll and Jacqueline Warren; and nieces and nephews, Matthew Moran, Michael Moran, and Jennifer Warren. She is loved and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.