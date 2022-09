Margie Jackson Iserhardt passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

She was born on May 8, 1929, in Kathleen, Florida to William Andrew Jackson and Mattie Jowers. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.