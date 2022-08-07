Manuel De Jesus Lopez, 77, passed away at Lakeland Regional Health on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Manuel was born in the Dominican Republic on April 29, 1945 to Siliano and Delia Torres Lopez.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Ana Lucia Gutierrez de Lopez; children Johanny Lopez, Delia Brito, Ana “Jessie” Lopez, Felix Manuel Lopez, and Carlos Manuel Jaquez; 4 brothers; 4 sisters, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. (Noon), concluding with burial at Serenity Gardens cemetery, located directly behind the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.