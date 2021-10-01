Mandy Fulton named Development Director for Noah’s Ark

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida has announced Mandy Fulton as the organization’s new Development Director.

For five years it has been Noah’s Ark mission to advocate for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities and provide or facilitate choices for meaningful employment, social and recreational opportunities, and affordable housing in an inclusive community.

Noah’s Ark is nestled on a 56-acre campus in North Lakeland currently providing independent living to 146 residents with support of their fellow residents, family, friends, caregivers, and support. The center of the community is the clubhouse, complete with a pool area for water aerobics, a space for cookouts, basketball court, a dining hall which also serves as a space for life enrichment activities, arts and crafts room, and a game room.

The Noah’s Ark communities are the culmination of the dreams of the founder’s parents and the hundreds of volunteers who have helped along the way. The residents can enjoy an active lifestyle and most importantly, continue to develop skills needed to ensure independent living.

Fulton, who lives in Lakeland, has worked for The Salvation Army serving West Polk for the last 4 and half years as their Development Director. Previously, she was the Director of Major Gifts for the United Way of Central Florida. Prior employers include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Fulton was raised in Memphis, TN and has called Polk County home since 2005. She is a graduate of Leadership Winter Haven Class 34, was actively involved in EMERGE Lakeland, where she served on the steering committee and chaired the volunteer committee. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for Explorations V Children’s Museum serving as President. She is a member of the Lakeland Kiwanis Club and serves on their Board of Directors. Fulton is the past receipt of the 2015 Polk Emerging Leaders Award.

Megan Hawkes, Interim Executive Director for Noah’s Ark, shares, “We are delighted to have Mandy come serve with us. She is deeply respected in the community and has a servant’s heart. She will be an asset for the community of residents who call Noah’s Ark home.”

Fulton said, “I love this community and have a heart for ministry and feel called to help others. It is an absolute honor to work for such an amazing organization as Noah’s Ark!”

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to empowering individuals who have developmental disabilities by advocating on their behalf and by providing or facilitating choices of meaningful employment, recreational and social opportunities and affordable housing in an inclusive community of their choice.