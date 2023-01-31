Police Chief Sam Taylor
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, center, is flanked by Assistant Chiefs Marvin Tarver, left, and Steve Pacheco. | Kimberly Moore, LkldNow

The worst mass shooting in Lakeland’s history took place Monday afternoon on Iowa Avenue between Plum Street and Memorial Boulevard, one block east of the Polk Tax Collector’s Office.

Ten men ages 20 to 35 were injured around 3:43 p.m. when a dark-blue, four-door Nissan sedan with temporary tags slowed down at the intersection and four masked men fired weapons from both sides of the still-moving vehicle.

Two of the men who were shot suffered critical injuries, having been shot in one case in the abdomen and the other in the jaw, Police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference Monday evening. The other injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

The location is one block east of Massachusetts Avenue and two blocks south of Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland’s Midtown section.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland. I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time,” Taylor said. “We consider ourselves a small town … When stuff like this happens, it hits home.”

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted event, that it was not a random act,” Taylor said. “We did locate a quantity of marijuana at the scene, which would indicate that, obviously, there were some narcotics sales or sales of marijuana going on there at the time. Whether that’s significant or related to this, that’s unknown right now.”

Police Chief Taylor’s news conference:

Three of the victims were on the scene when police arrived a minute after LPD started receiving calls about the shootings, Taylor said; they were transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Other victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, he said.

