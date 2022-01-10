Loye Harris Marteney, 78

Loye Harris Marteney was born on April 26th, 1943 to Mary M. Marteney and David B. Marteney in Fairview, West Virginia. Loye graduated from Fairview High School in 1961. He was quoted as “being a quiet boy. Always shy and very coy.”

Loye enlisted in the United States Army in 1963, and served our country for three years. He moved to Florida in the early 70’s. Always a man of great faith, Loye was active in the congregation, and a proud founding member

of the Southwest Church of Christ, Lakeland, Florida. Loye had a successful career at Watson Clinic in Lakeland, Florida and retired after 22 years in September, 2014.

While employed with Watson Clinic he met his wife Suzy, and they married January, 2015. He had two step daughters; Amber & Tommy Ruff, and Jessica Spath. He also had two step grandchildren; Lucas and Sophia. Loye was one of ten children.

He was predeceased by: Eileen (Donald) Harris, Gary (Survived by Karen), Virgil, and an infant brother. Loye is survived by four brothers and three sisters-in-law; Troy & Diane, David & Sue, John & Linda, and Bob; one sister; Mary (Pat) Stout; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service with military honors held on Friday, January 14th at 11 a.m. at Serenity Gardens (3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.