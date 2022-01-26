Lola Jean Barrett, 82, of Lakeland passed away on January 19, 2022.

Lola was born on August 8,1940 to in Nashville, Tennessee to parents Charles and Rowena Keel. She moved to Lakeland in 1972 until 1974, returning in 1984 and has resided here since.

Lola was a homemaker and military wife. She enjoyed music and loved to spend time with her family and Shih Tzu, Chloe. Lola was an active member at St. Joseph’s Church.

Lola Barrett was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Barrett; son, Ralph T. Barrett; daughters, Lisa Dawn Franz Barrett, Jeanine Rowena Barrett Schieb, and Kimberly Barrett; brother, Charles Keel; Granddaughters, Brittney Vaughn and Amber Tegtmeier; Grandsons Tony Schieb, Dustin Barrett, Brandon Elliott, Kyle Pollock, Chris Barrett, Andrew Scheib, and Parker Scheib; and great-grandchildren, Dominic Sandoval, Desmond Gesbeck, Scarlett Vaughn, Giavanna Scheib and Finnegan Elliott.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28th at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, January 29th at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.