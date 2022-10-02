Lois Archbell Vail Foley, 92

Lois Archbell Vail Foley of Lakeland, Florida passed away on September 23, 2022. She leaves behind her children Glenda (John) Downey and George (Bea) Vail; Grand-children Evan (Jessica) Peters, with Great-grandson Silas; Jared Vail, Joshua (Thandar) Vail and step-grandchildren Johnny, Jason and Allison Downey with their respective spouses and children, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. Lois also leaves behind her brother Robert Archbell of Plant City, Florida.

Lois, along with her siblings grew up in Sumter County, Florida where they were taught a strong work ethic and a deep love of the Lord. Before Lois became a school bus driver for Hillsborough County, she worked for Swift and Company where she met George Vail, fell in love, and married.

Lois taught Sunday School at Citrus Park Baptist Church in Tampa while raising her family in Odessa, Florida on Lake Sunset swimming and skiing. Lois loved family and often held family get-togethers and reunions. She would also take her children to her siblings’ homes to visit and strengthen family relationships among the children and their cousins.

Lois loved to travel and one of her favorite places to visit was the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville Tennessee. Her love for music expanded into square dancing and line dancing. Later in life Lois and husband Tom Foley would often be found square dancing all through Central Florida with many of their friends and family members. In 1999, Lois and Tom moved to Lake Alfred, Florida. After Tom passed away, Lois moved to Lakeland and attended Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene.





Visitation for Lois will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Fuel Church in Lakeland (7355 US Hwy 98N) at 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to stay for refreshments in the fellowship hall following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.