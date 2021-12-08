Lillian R. Dusch, 92

Lillian R. Dusch, of Citrus Woods in Lakeland, FL, (formerly of Jackson Center, PA) passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m. on Dec 1, 2021 after a brief illness. She was 92. Mrs. Dusch was born October 19, 1929 in Marienville, PA the daughter of George W. and Anna Geraldine (Lachner) McAfoose. She attended Farmington High School and graduated in 1948. On January 24, 1949, she married the love of her life, Donald Dusch, who preceded her in death September, 2012.

In her younger years she worked summers at Cook Forest Inn and for Sylvania plant in Brookville, PA, then became a stay at home mom raising 5 children. She was a member of the Vincent United Methodist Church where she was active in many activities there. Mrs. Dusch loved the music jam sessions held at Jackson Grange #1506, which she helped her husband, Don, organize and worked in the kitchen. They were members of the grange together for 28 years.

Her days were filled with care of their five children, as well as canning and gardening. She enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, word find puzzles, and spending time with the grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon Louise Dusch; four brothers, Wesley E. McAfoose, G. Donald McAfoose, Roland C. McAfoose and infant brother, Lloyd W. McAfoose.

She is survived by four daughters, Peggy A. Donaldson, Lakeland, FL; Karen E., Brocklehurst (David “Red”), Jackson Center, PA; Karla R. Roberts, Centerville, PA; and Donna L. Barnes (Gordon), Benton, KY; one son Paul W. Dusch (Jackie), Charleston, WV; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna LaRue Pangallo, Clarington, PA, and Louise Graver (Cletus), Kirkland, PA; four brothers; Richard McAfoose (Ruby), Curlston, PA; Harold McAfoose (Lara), Sugar Grove, PA; Floyd McAfoose (Deanne), St. Marys, PA; and Arthur Ray McAfoose, Brockport, PA.

At her request, no memorial services will be held. Interment of ashes will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, PA., Jefferson County at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.