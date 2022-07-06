Lee Tamplin Ziegler, 60

Lee Tamplin Ziegler passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022, he was 60 years old.

Lee was born on August 28, 1961 in Sarasota, Florida and lived most of his life in Lakeland, Florida. Lee graduated from Lakeland High School and attended Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas, Germany, and in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm.

Lee is survived by his brother Clark Ziegler, sister Mary Ziegler, brother-in-law Bruce Bohanon, nephews Justin Ziegler and Christian Ziegler, and niece, Lauren Ziegler. “Poppa Lee” is also survived by his extended family, Susan Alfonso; children Wendy (Mark) Messer, Christine (Bo) Smith, and CJ Smock; and grandchildren Jacob Smith, Hunter Smith, Christopher Smith, and Dakota Smock. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Linnie I. Ziegler.

Lee was a kind and generous spirit who was loved by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.