Ledonn V. Grace, 61

Ledonn Grace, 61, of Lakeland FL, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, August 31, 2022 after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law. He deeply loved his family, friends, and the Lord. Ledonn was born in Miami, FL on July 7th, 1961. Later, he moved to Lakeland with his family and after graduating from Kathleen Sr. High School, he worked in the family business at Lloyd Grace Tire and Auto Salvage. He enjoyed working at the shop alongside his father, Lloyd Grace, and later with his son, Dillon Grace. Ledonn was also an avid outdoorsman. When he wasn’t working at the shop, he could mostly be found hunting or behind the wheel of a boat. He also loved traveling with his wife Denise and vacationing with family and friends. He loved to make others smile and laugh with his witty personality. He was a member of Trinity Life Church of God.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Lloyd and Gladys. He leaves behind his wife Denise of 39 years, son Dillon (Emily), two sisters Debra Mizell (Curtis) and Cheryl Harris (James), several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, September 3rd 10 a.m. at Trinity Life Church of God in Lakeland (1942 W. Memorial Blvd), with the viewing at 9 a.m. before the service. Immediately after the service, there will be a processional to the graveside burial at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home (3350 Mall Hill Drive).

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.