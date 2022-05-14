Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Lakeland, FL, and remained a lifelong resident of the area.

Lani was a loving family man. He is a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Lani’s greatest joy was spending time with family. Lani also found joy in his job as a heavy equipment operator at B&S Ranch. He considered his co-workers as his family.

Lani was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. Youngblood and Rose Youngblood; sister, Shelda (Gary) Youngblood. Lani is survived by his brothers and sisters, David (Bree) Youngblood of Lakeland, Jeri (Rusty) McKinney of Lakeland, Colita (Julian) Thelen of Lakeland, Sheryl (Richard) Davison of Wisconsin and Sam (Laura) Youngblood; 11 nieces and nephews; and 3 great nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.