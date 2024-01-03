Guy LaLonde Jr. was sworn in as Lakeland’s newest city commissioner on Tuesday morning, alongside incumbents Bill “Tiger” Read and Chad McLeod.

“I just really want to thank the citizens of Lakeland for entrusting me with their vote,” LaLonde said after raising his right hand and swearing to support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Florida and the ordinances of the city of Lakeland. “There’s a lot of good work to do. It’s really exciting to represent the northwest district. It’s a beautiful, rich, vibrant neighborhood and needs some work. We’re gonna get in there and make sure we get it done.”

LaLonde’s family posed with him for pictures, including his wife Tonya, sons Bailey, Guy III and Brock, daughter Emily, daughter-in-law, Amanda, and granddaughter Ellie.

Read ran unopposed, while McLeod overcame two opponents to win a second term. Their families also joined them for photos after the swearing in.

Lakeland City commissioners Chad McLeod, left, Bill “Tiger” Read and Guy LaLonde, Jr. City Commissioner Chad McLeod and his family. Lakeland City Commissioner Bill “Tiger” Read and his family. Lakeland City commissioners Mike Musick and Guy LaLonde. Lakeland City Commissioner Guy LaLonde and his family. City Commissioner Guy LaLonde, Jr. Photos by Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

Then the seven-member commission got down to the business of the city. Among its first actions, it appointed Commissioner Stephanie Madden to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Madden will preside over meetings in Mayor Bill Mutz’s absence. She replaces Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley, who held the role for the past three years.

It is the first City Commission since 1968 that does not have minority representation.

LaLonde defeated interim Commissioner Sam Simmons in a runoff election on Dec. 5. Simmons had been appointed to the panel to replace Commissioner Phillip Walker.

Simmons emailed a letter of resignation to City Clerk Kelly Koos last week, effective Dec. 30. By leaving office three days early, he avoids having to file detailed financial disclosure forms with the Florida Commission on Ethics by July 1.

Under a new state law, local elected officials in office as of Jan. 1 must fill out Form 6, listing their net worth and any financial assets or liabilities of more than $1,000. In addition, if they own more than 5% of a business, they must identify clients and customers contributing more than 10% of their business’s gross income. The deadline to file is July 1, with a $25-a-day penalty for being late.