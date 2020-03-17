Lakeland’s Kimmy Gabriela Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges

As George Jenkins High School student Kimmy Gabriela finished singing “Say Something” by A Great Big World on Monday night’s episode of ‘s ABC”American Idol,” judge Katy Perry appeared to want to declare her the winner before the show even ended.

She stood from the judges desk and walked away in a mock exit, exclaiming, “The show’s over.”

Judge Luke Perry turned to the audience and said, “We told you there was talent!”

Read a recap in USA Today to see who else made it to the next round and enjoy this video, which includes Kimmy’s performance: