Lakeland Girls Academy, a residential facility for troubled teens, has closed nearly two years after the death there of 17-year-old Naomi Wood of Vermont. A 2021 DCF report found administrators declined Woods’ requests to see a doctor about chronic stomach pains. Wood’s parents told News Channel 8 they plan to file a wrongful death negligence lawsuit gainst parent organization Teen Challenge. | ALSO: Fox 13 News, The Ledger